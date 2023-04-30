Scattered Showers Today

Temperatures are starting off in the lower-40s this morning after yesterday's cold front that brought evening showers and even a few thunderstorms. Today, we'll see widely scattered showers throughout the day, but it won't rain all day. Highs will reach the lower-50s this afternoon with west-southwest winds between 5 and 15 MPH.
Tonight, some breaks in the cloud cover are probable, along with a few isolated rain showers possible. Low temperatures will drop into the mid-30s. On Monday, as we kick off a new week and the month of May, we'll see dry time with isolated showers, followed by a rain/snow mix by evening and into the night. Highs only reach 46, which is well below our normal high of 63 for this time of year. Winds will also increase Monday night with gusts over 30 mph possible.
Tuesday stays cool in the upper-40s with isolated showers still possible. Drier weather finally arrives Wednesday and lasts all the way through Saturday with a warming trend as well. We'll gradually work in more and more sun by late week into next weekend and see highs climb to near and above normal as well. That means the 60s are on the way and it looks like 70s are not far behind either.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland