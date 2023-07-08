On and off Showers are likely today. We'll see temperatures ranging from the upper-60s when it's raining to the mid-70s when it's not.
Tonight, rain ends and partial clearing of skies is expected. Lows will drop to the comfortable mid-50s to around 60.
On Sunday, we'll look for a mix of clouds and sun with highs near 80. A stray sprinkle can't be ruled out but most stay dry. Dry weather with a lot of sun will persist into Monday as highs climb into the middle and upper-80s.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day Tuesday through Friday with highs generally in the lower-80s.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland