Scattered Storms and Wildfire Smoke

After widespread rain this morning, we'll look for scattered showers and thunderstorms to remain possible throughout the day. Severe weather is not anticipated today. We should see a little sun peak through during the afternoon as well with high temperatures reaching the upper-70s to lower-80s.
Tonight, we'll dry out and turn partly cloudy with lows in the lower-60s. Most, if not all of Sunday is looking dry with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-80s. Wildfire smoke will also make a return for our Sunday, so air quality will not be all that great.
Sunday night, we could see a quick round of scattered showers and thunderstorms before drying out again for Monday. With lower humidity, Monday looks fantastic with lots of sun and highs near 80. Tuesday and Wednesday also look to be dry before thunderstorms return on Thursday.
