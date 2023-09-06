Scattered Strong to Locally Severe Thunderstorms Likely This Afternoon

Warm and very humid conditions continue today. It will be cooler on the thermometer with highs in the upper-70s to lower-80s, but the humidity is still way up there. As a cold front advances through this afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely and a few could be strong to severe with locally heavy rain and isolated damaging winds.
Lows tonight fall back to the low to mid-60s with a few breaks in the clouds and an isolated shower possible. Scattered showers and maybe a stray rumble of thunder will be around tomorrow with cooler temperatures in the lower-70s.
A shower may linger into Friday, but the weekend is looking dry for the most part. Highs Friday through Sunday should range from the upper-60s to mid-70s...warmest on Sunday when we see the most sunshine. Clouds thicken back up Monday and rain looks possible Monday night and Tuesday. Highs stay cooler than normal in the upper-60s to lower-70s early next week. Normal high is now 75 to 76.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland