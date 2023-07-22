Scattered T-Storm Chances

This morning is starting off comfortable with temperatures in the 50s. We'll see sunshine through the morning before afternoon clouds and an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Highs should reach 80 to 82. Tonight, look for partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with lows 58 to 60.
On Sunday we'll have a little better chance of mainly a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms on a scattered basis. Highs again will reach the lower-80s.
Monday and Tuesday also feature the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the low to mid-80s. Right now, Wednesday and Thursday look to be dry, hot and humid with highs in the upper-80s to near 90. Friday offers another storm chance with upper-80s.
