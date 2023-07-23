We should remain dry with a sun/cloud mix through the morning before scattered showers and thunderstorms move in and develop through the afternoon and evening. Highs should be able to reach up to around 80, but be in the 70s where/when it is raining.
Tonight, mainly dry and partly cloudy; a stray shower not impossible. Lows around 60.
Monday will be dry with a good deal of sun until late afternoon when a few more thunderstorms develop. It will be warmer with highs in the mid-80s.
Tuesday may catch a morning shower and then a late afternoon and evening shower or storm as well. Still plenty of dry time with highs in the mid to upper-80s.
Wednesday and Thursday, dry weather is favored at this time. It will be hot and humid with highs near 90, so maybe a pop-up isolated storm.
Putting a chance for scattered thunderstorms back in the forecast for Friday and Saturday with highs well up through the 80s.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland