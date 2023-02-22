Schools in Mid-Michigan cancel Thursday classes during ice, snow storm

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students in Mid-Michigan will get a second snow day in a row as a winter weather system dumps heavy snow and freezing rain on the region.

Most schools in Mid-Michigan canceled Wednesday classes before the storm arrived and many more began calling off Thursday classes while precipitation continued falling in the afternoon.

Dozens of church services, evening events and organizations also closed on Wednesday afternoon.

Snow moved into Mid-Michigan by midday on Wednesday and changed over to freezing rain and sleet during the afternoon in counties along the I-69 corridor.

Snowfall totals will increase and freezing rain totals will decrease toward the north. Precipitation is expected to fall all as snow in the tip of the Thumb and in the northern part of Mid-Michigan, where 6 to more than 10 inches of snow is possible.

In the Flint area, about a quarter-inch of ice and 2 to 4 inches of snow is likely. The Great Lakes Bay Region will receive about one-tenth of an inch of ice and 3 to 6 inches of snow.

Roads will be slippery across Mid-Michigan regardless of what precipitation falls. Michigan State Police asked motorists to travel only when absolutely necessary Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

Weather conditions also will vary north to south across Mid-Michigan after the storm.

High temperatures on Thursday will struggle to reach 30 north of Saginaw Bay and may top 40 degrees in counties along the I-69 corridor. Winds will gust to around 40 mph during the day.

All of Mid-Michigan will plunge into much colder weather on Friday with low temperatures in the single digits and wind chills around -5 to -15 degrees. High temperatures likely won't reach 20 degrees in much of the region.