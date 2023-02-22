Schools in Mid-Michigan cancel Thursday classes during ice, snow storm

 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...During the Gale Warning, expect sustained winds up to
28 knots from the northeast with gusts up to 38 knots. The
largest significant waves will be 5 feet with a potential
maximum wave height of 7 feet. During the Small Craft
Advisory, expect sustained winds up to 23 knots from the east
with gusts up to 31 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...During the Gale Warning, the maximum winds are expected
around 9 PM EST Wednesday with the largest waves expected around
10 PM EST Wednesday. During the Small Craft Advisory, the
maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EST Wednesday with the
largest waves expected around 4 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow, sleet and freezing rain will continue
into the evening. Significant icing is expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Weather Alert

...MIXED PRECIPITATION INTENSITY INCREASES DURING THE EVENING
TRAVEL PEAK...

WEATHER...

* A mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain increases intensity
during late afternoon through evening. Temperatures remain at
or below freezing.

* From 4 PM to 8 PM, additional snow and sleet accumulation
around 1 inch occurs mainly toward the I-69 corridor.
Additional icing around a tenth inch is possible to the south
toward the northern and western Detroit suburbs.

* Visibility may be reduced below 1 mile at times in areas of
falling snow.

* Northeast winds occasionally gust up to 30 mph.

IMPACTS...

* Objects and elevated surfaces will be most prone to snow
accumulation and icing followed by untreated roadways and
walking surfaces.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable;
driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time.;
Expect very difficult hazardous travel conditions.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP
Schools in Mid-Michigan cancel Thursday classes during ice, snow storm

February 22nd, 2023 Morning Weather

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students in Mid-Michigan will get a second snow day in a row as a winter weather system dumps heavy snow and freezing rain on the region.

Most schools in Mid-Michigan canceled Wednesday classes before the storm arrived and many more began calling off Thursday classes while precipitation continued falling in the afternoon.

Dozens of church services, evening events and organizations also closed on Wednesday afternoon.

Snow moved into Mid-Michigan by midday on Wednesday and changed over to freezing rain and sleet during the afternoon in counties along the I-69 corridor.

Snowfall totals will increase and freezing rain totals will decrease toward the north. Precipitation is expected to fall all as snow in the tip of the Thumb and in the northern part of Mid-Michigan, where 6 to more than 10 inches of snow is possible.

In the Flint area, about a quarter-inch of ice and 2 to 4 inches of snow is likely. The Great Lakes Bay Region will receive about one-tenth of an inch of ice and 3 to 6 inches of snow.

Roads will be slippery across Mid-Michigan regardless of what precipitation falls. Michigan State Police asked motorists to travel only when absolutely necessary Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

Weather conditions also will vary north to south across Mid-Michigan after the storm.

High temperatures on Thursday will struggle to reach 30 north of Saginaw Bay and may top 40 degrees in counties along the I-69 corridor. Winds will gust to around 40 mph during the day.

All of Mid-Michigan will plunge into much colder weather on Friday with low temperatures in the single digits and wind chills around -5 to -15 degrees. High temperatures likely won't reach 20 degrees in much of the region.

