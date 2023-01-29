See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning.
The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties.
Hemlock in western Saginaw County received the most with 8 inches, followed closely by 7 inches in areas between Midland and Bay City.
Large swaths of Mid-Michigan north and south of Saginaw Bay received at least 4 inches of snow. National Weather Service reporting stations in Arenac and Iosco counties both received at least 4 inches.
The area between Saginaw and Flint also received at least 4 inches. Snowfall totals dropped off significantly in southern Genesee County, where Linden picked up just 1 inch.
Here are Mid-Michigan snowfall totals reported to the National Weather Service this weekend:
- 8.0 inches in Hemlock.
- 7.0 inches east of Midland.
- 7.0 inches in Bay City.
- 6.2 inches north of Saginaw.
- 6.0 inches in Saginaw.
- 6.0 inches in Gladwin.
- 5.5 inches in Chesaning.
- 5.2 inches in Midland.
- 5.0 inches in AuGres.
- 4.7 inches at Bishop International Airport in Flint.
- 4.7 inches in Bad Axe.
- 4.5 inches in Auburn.
- 4.5 inches in West Branch.
- 4.4 inches in Owosso.
- 4.4 inches in Huron County's Filion area.
- 4.2 inches in Lapeer.
- 4.1 inches in Burton.
- 4.1 inches in Bay Port.
- 4.0 inches in Cass City.
- 4.0 inches in Port Austin.
- 4.0 inches in East Tawas.
- 4.0 inches in Vassar.
- 3.6 inches in Durand.
- 3.0 inches in Lexington.
- 2.3 inches in Goodrich.
- 1.4 inches in Ortonville.
- 1 inch in Linden.
A Winter Storm Warning for the Great Lakes Bay Region and a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the rest of Mid-Michigan ended at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Calm weather and the end of snowfall allowed road crews a chance to clean up.
Michigan Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed most freeways and major roadways around Mid-Michigan had been cleared of snow by Sunday evening. Traffic was moving at normal speeds with few delays reported.
High temperatures topped out in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees on Sunday afternoon. Overnight lows on Monday morning will dip into the upper teens.
A few flurries could fly on Monday with colder temperatures in the low 20s. The last day of January on Tuesday will be the coldest day of the month with highs only in the upper teens.
February starts off with highs in the 20s, below the average of 30 degrees this time of year.