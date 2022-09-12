September 12th, 2022 Morning Weather

A low pressure system moving across the Great Lakes region is bringing a morning round of rain to the area. Once this moves out, we’ll see some sun through the clouds with isolated rain showers possible. It’ll be a cooler day, tomorrow too, before we see more sun and warm up to end the week.
Highs today and tomorrow will be around 70 degrees. We’ll see plenty of clouds today with some sunshine at times. Isolated showers are possible but most stay dry. Winds today will be out of the SW at 5-15mph.
Tonight temps fall to near 50 degrees with partly cloudy conditions. Winds turn light and variable before shifting to the W, picking up to around 5-10mph tomorrow. Highs Tuesday will be in the low 70s for most neighborhoods.
Wednesday and Thursday we’ll see more mid 70s and bright sunshine! Friday will be sunny and warm, too, with highs around 80!