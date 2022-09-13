September 13th, 2022 Morning Weather

A low pressure system exiting the state will bring the chance for a few isolated rain showers today but most will be on the drier side with some sun and some clouds. It’ll be cooler today, and just slightly warmer tomorrow and Thursday, but we’ll be a lot warmer into the weekend.
Today’s highs will be near 70 with many staying in the 60s! Winds will be generally westerly at 5-10mph. We’ll have some sun, some clouds, and have the chance for a few showers across the area, particularly closer to the 127 corridor.
Tonight we’ll be partly cloudy with a light west wind. Temps will fall to the mid 50s.
Tomorrow will be filled with sunshine with highs in the mid 70s, and Thursday will feature more of the same.
Friday will be a bit warmer with temperatures reaching into the lower 80s, and we’re then into the mid 80s for the weekend!