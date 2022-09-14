September 14th, 2022 Morning Weather

A cold front dropping through the lower peninsula from north to south today will shift our winds from the W to the N and NE at 5-10mph, helping to keep those closer to Lake Huron and in the thumb cooler. A warm front lifting through to the north to end the week will warm us up quite a bit.
Highs today will be in the mid to upper 60s closer to the lake while inland areas will be closer 75 degrees. After patchy morning fog – you might want to leave a little early if you have a morning commute – we’ll see plenty of sun throughout the day!
Mainly clear skies are expected across the area tonight. We’ll drop to the low and mid 50s with a light and variable wind, and we could see some upper 40s north and inland.
Tomorrow will be another day with sunshine and highs into the low and mid 70s before we’ll see temps into the lower 80s Friday.