September 15th, 2022 Morning Weather

A low pressure system moving in from the west will bring a warm front in across the state today, so if you like the cooler temps, enjoy them! We’re warming up to end the week!
Today’s highs will be near 70 closer to Lake Huron thanks to a SE to S wind at 5-10mph. Further inland we have a better chance at warming up to around 75 degrees. We’ll see some sun and some clouds throughout the day, and many will have a great sunset because of that!
Tonight winds stay out of the S as more clouds move in, helping to keep temps from falling off a whole lot – we’ll only drop to around 60.
Tomorrow we’ll stay partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a SW wind at 5-10mph. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and we’ll stay mild into the evening.
Saturday and Sunday will also be warm with highs in the mid 80s! The next best chance of rain arrives Sunday.