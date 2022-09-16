 Skip to main content
September 16th, 2022 Morning Weather

  • Updated
Underneath a warm front our temps will soar into the lower 80s this afternoon! High pressure to the south will keep us dry. Winds today will be out of the SW at 5-10mph. We’ll see some sun through the clouds at times before turning partly cloudy overnight.

Tonight’s lows will only be near 60 with a light S wind. Tomorrow and Sunday we’re into the low to mid 80s!

We’ll see more sun tomorrow with winds out of the SW at 5-15mph.

Scattered showers start to move in after midnight on Saturday and carry on and off Sunday into Monday morning.

We’ll be cooler Monday afternoon with temps topping out near 80.

