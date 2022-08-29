Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for parts of Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Severe weather swept across the southern Lower Peninsula with heavy rain and winds exceeding 65 mph as a cool front moved through the area.
The Saginaw and Flint areas were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning beginning around 5:30 p.m. The warnings were scheduled to end around 6:30 p.m. after a line of storms moved through.
High wind gusts, heavy rain and frequent cloud to ground lightning were the biggest risks from the storm. All severe weather warnings in Mid-Michigan expired by 7 p.m.
Consumers Energy reported more than 160,000 customers without power across Lower Michigan around 6 p.m. DTE Energy reported about 23,000 customers without power between Lansing and Ann Arbor.
Outages included:
- Nearly 9,800 customers in Genesee County.
- Over 1,200 customers in Saginaw County.
- Over 3,600 customers in Midland County.
The highest concentrations of power outages were reported in the counties along I-94 between South Haven and Ann Arbor.
The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for areas between the Lake Michigan shore and U.S. 127 as a line of storms moved onshore.
The National Weather Service Offices in White Lake and Gaylord issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of Mid-Michigan until 10 p.m. The Storm Tracker 12 team expects thunderstorms to move through the region between 4 and 8 p.m.
Consumers Energy is preparing its crews for an outbreak of severe weather and offering advice to customers on Monday.
Consumers Energy says high winds may knock down trees and power lines, causing outages across the state. The utility has been monitoring weather forecasts for days as the storm system formed.
Consumers has crews staged in areas where the heaviest damage is possible. Trucks were being prepared Monday with essential materials necessary to restore power in the event of widespread outages.
Consumers Energy offered the following tips for customers ahead of the storms:
- Charge all electronic devices and have emergency power sources available.
- Assemble an emergency kit with flashlights, batteries, water, canned food, blankets, medication, baby supplies and pet food.
- Unplug sensitive electronic devices like TVs, computers and printers.
Anyone who sees power lines on the ground should stay at least 25 feet away. Residents using portable generators during a power outage should keep them outdoors at least 25 feet away from doors, windows and fresh air intakes.