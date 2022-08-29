Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for parts of Mid-Michigan

 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
529 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN MICHIGAN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN

BAY                   GENESEE               HURON
LAPEER                LENAWEE               LIVINGSTON
MACOMB                MIDLAND               MONROE
OAKLAND               SAGINAW               SANILAC
SHIAWASSEE            ST. CLAIR             TUSCOLA
WASHTENAW             WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADRIAN, ALMONT, ANN ARBOR, BAD AXE,
BAY CITY, BRIGHTON, BROWN CITY, CANTON, CARO, CASEVILLE,
CASS CITY, CROSWELL, DEARBORN, DECKERVILLE, DURAND, FERNDALE,
FLINT, FOWLERVILLE, HARBOR BEACH, HOWELL, IMLAY CITY,
LAMBERTVILLE, LAPEER, LEXINGTON, LINCOLN PARK, LIVONIA, MARLETTE,
MARYSVILLE, MAYVILLE, MIDLAND, MILLINGTON, MONROE, NOVI, OWOSSO,
PIGEON, PONTIAC, PORT HURON, REDFORD, REESE, ROYAL OAK, SAGINAW,
SANDUSKY, SEBEWAING, SOUTHFIELD, ST. CLAIR SHORES,
STERLING HEIGHTS, TAYLOR, TEMPERANCE, TROY, UBLY, VASSAR, WARREN,
WATERFORD, AND WESTLAND.

The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Lapeer County in southeastern Michigan...
Eastern Genesee County in southeastern Michigan...

* Until 630 PM EDT.

* At 523 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Birch Run to Flint to Linden, moving east at 45
mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near...
Burton around 530 PM EDT.
Davison and Otisville around 535 PM EDT.
Grand Blanc and Otter Lake around 540 PM EDT.
Columbiaville and Goodrich around 545 PM EDT.
Lapeer and Hadley around 550 PM EDT.
North Branch, Metamora, Clifford and Lum around 600 PM EDT.
Imlay City around 605 PM EDT.
Brown City and Dryden around 610 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Atlas,
Goodland Township, Burnside, Attica, Elba, Thetford Township, Kings
Mill, Silverwood, Genesee and Thornville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread
wind damage. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay
away from windows!
&&


THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
breaking

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for parts of Mid-Michigan

  • Updated
  • 0
Consumers Energy

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Severe weather swept across the southern Lower Peninsula with heavy rain and winds exceeding 65 mph as a cool front moved through the area.

The Saginaw and Flint areas were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning beginning around 5:30 p.m. The warnings were scheduled to end around 6:30 p.m. after a line of storms moved through.

High wind gusts, heavy rain and frequent cloud to ground lightning were the biggest risks from the storm. 

Consumers Energy reported nearly 150,000 customers without power across Lower Michigan around 5:30 p.m. DTE Energy reported about 6,500 customers without power between Lansing and Ann Arbor.

The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for areas between the Lake Michigan shore and U.S. 127 as a line of storms moved onshore.

The National Weather Service Offices in White Lake and Gaylord issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of Mid-Michigan until 10 p.m. The Storm Tracker 12 team expects thunderstorms to move through the region between 4 and 8 p.m.

Consumers Energy is preparing its crews for an outbreak of severe weather and offering advice to customers on Monday.

Consumers Energy says high winds may knock down trees and power lines, causing outages across the state. The utility has been monitoring weather forecasts for days as the storm system formed.

Consumers has crews staged in areas where the heaviest damage is possible. Trucks were being prepared Monday with essential materials necessary to restore power in the event of widespread outages.

Consumers Energy offered the following tips for customers ahead of the storms:

  • Charge all electronic devices and have emergency power sources available.
  • Assemble an emergency kit with flashlights, batteries, water, canned food, blankets, medication, baby supplies and pet food.
  • Unplug sensitive electronic devices like TVs, computers and printers.

Anyone who sees power lines on the ground should stay at least 25 feet away. Residents using portable generators during a power outage should keep them outdoors at least 25 feet away from doors, windows and fresh air intakes.

