Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for parts of Mid-Michigan

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Lapeer County in southeastern Michigan... Eastern Genesee County in southeastern Michigan... * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 523 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Birch Run to Flint to Linden, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Burton around 530 PM EDT. Davison and Otisville around 535 PM EDT. Grand Blanc and Otter Lake around 540 PM EDT. Columbiaville and Goodrich around 545 PM EDT. Lapeer and Hadley around 550 PM EDT. North Branch, Metamora, Clifford and Lum around 600 PM EDT. Imlay City around 605 PM EDT. Brown City and Dryden around 610 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Atlas, Goodland Township, Burnside, Attica, Elba, Thetford Township, Kings Mill, Silverwood, Genesee and Thornville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! && THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH