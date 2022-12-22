Shelters offer warmth for the homeless over frigid Christmas weekend

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...During the Storm Warning, expect sustained winds up to
39 knots from the west with gusts up to 53 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally
low water levels expected.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 2 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Storm force winds will cause water levels
to drop rapidly across inner Saginaw Bay. Water levels are
forecast to reach 2 feet below low water datum, which is below
the critical mark of minus 10 inches for safe navigation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and damaging wind expected. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph
Friday afternoon.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN... Tonight until 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will become very difficult. Widespread
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibilities to less
than a half mile at times. The hazardous conditions will
impact holiday weekend travel. Strong winds may bring down
tree branches and cause scattered power outages. The cold wind
chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The arrival of an arctic cold front after
evening rainfall will result in flash freeze conditions late
tonight. Very cold conditions then persist into the weekend
with wind chills dropping to around 15 degrees below zero at
times Friday and Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow showers
may bring additional minor accumulations through Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Weather Alert

...RAPIDLY FALLING TEMPERATURES AND FREEZING OF SURFACES ACROSS
THE REGION LATE TONIGHT...

...A WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT ACROSS ALL OF
SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN...

WEATHER...

* Sharply falling temperatures from the mid 30s into the lower
20s along with snow continuing between midnight and 3 AM.

* Temperatures reach the lower 20s along the I-75/US-23 corridor
shortly after midnight and from metro Detroit across the Thumb
region by 2 AM.

* Additional snowfall around 1 inch from midnight to 3 AM.
Locally 2 inches north of I-69.

IMPACTS...

* The rapid freezing of wet surfaces or slushy snow is expected
especially on elevated surfaces and objects.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* Black ice conditions are particularly dangerous with the ice;
often invisible or difficult to discern from wet pavement.;
Motorists are urged to use caution and account for hazardous;
driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

Shelters offer warmth for the homeless over frigid Christmas weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

Temperatures and wind chills expected to tumble over Christmas holiday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - My Brother's Keeper in Flint is welcoming the homeless 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with warm shelter and hot meals.

My Brother's Keeper provides shelter and meals for men and male veterans over the age of 18. They take in eligible males who need shelter at any time -- even 2 a.m., according to Debra Hayes, the shelter's CEO.

"Please come into safety. We have room, we will make room," she said.

Breakfast and dinner are provided for their clients, but anyone from the community is invited to have a hot lunch.

"Men, women, children sometimes come in for lunch," Hayes said. "It doesn't matter and it's always a hot cooked meal that they will receive."

With dangerously cold temperatures being forecast for the weekend, Hayes said the goal is to make sure the community knows that facilities like My Brother's Keeper have their doors open.

"Do not sleep in an abandoned house or under a bridge. We have plenty of room here for you and you are welcomed," she said.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is working with area shelters during what is expected to be a bitterly cold Christmas. If shelters and warming centers fill up over the weekend, the county jail will be open for people to warm up.

"This facility can turn into a warming center if need be," said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

The sheriff's department is also prepared for any snow related emergencies.

"We also have all of our vehicles that are four-wheel drive, gassed up if we need to transport people for medical reasons that ambulances can't," said Swanson.

He also said the county's emergency management staff is on standby.

For people who don't want to enter a shelter, Hayes said they have blankets and other warming tools available for take out.

"If you need something warm and just don't want to come into the shelter, ring the doorbell or knock at the door and we will make sure you have the adequate equipment to survive outside," she said.

