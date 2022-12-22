Shelters offer warmth for the homeless over frigid Christmas weekend

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - My Brother's Keeper in Flint is welcoming the homeless 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with warm shelter and hot meals.
My Brother's Keeper provides shelter and meals for men and male veterans over the age of 18. They take in eligible males who need shelter at any time -- even 2 a.m., according to Debra Hayes, the shelter's CEO.
"Please come into safety. We have room, we will make room," she said.
Breakfast and dinner are provided for their clients, but anyone from the community is invited to have a hot lunch.
"Men, women, children sometimes come in for lunch," Hayes said. "It doesn't matter and it's always a hot cooked meal that they will receive."
With dangerously cold temperatures being forecast for the weekend, Hayes said the goal is to make sure the community knows that facilities like My Brother's Keeper have their doors open.
"Do not sleep in an abandoned house or under a bridge. We have plenty of room here for you and you are welcomed," she said.
The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is working with area shelters during what is expected to be a bitterly cold Christmas. If shelters and warming centers fill up over the weekend, the county jail will be open for people to warm up.
"This facility can turn into a warming center if need be," said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.
The sheriff's department is also prepared for any snow related emergencies.
"We also have all of our vehicles that are four-wheel drive, gassed up if we need to transport people for medical reasons that ambulances can't," said Swanson.
He also said the county's emergency management staff is on standby.
For people who don't want to enter a shelter, Hayes said they have blankets and other warming tools available for take out.
"If you need something warm and just don't want to come into the shelter, ring the doorbell or knock at the door and we will make sure you have the adequate equipment to survive outside," she said.