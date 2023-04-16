Showers and Thunderstorm This Afternoon

It's another warm start to the day with temperatures in the upper-50s and lower-60s. A strong cold front will move through this afternoon bringing Showers and Thunderstorms. There is a Marginal Risk for severe weather. Most storms won't be severe but perhaps the strongest storm or 2 could produce winds 40 to 60 mph. Highs will be in the mid-70s before dropping quickly this evening. Thunderstorms will be gone by this evening and temperatures will drop into the upper-30s by Monday morning.
Snow showers will fly on Monday with temperatures holding steady in the lower-40s at best. Accumulations are unlikely due to the warm ground. Worst case scenario, maybe a dusting on the grass but roads will mainly be just wet.
Tuesday will be spent under mostly cloudy skies before some late day sunshine is possible. Wednesday morning sees some sun before clouds thicken during the day. Low temperatures Wednesday morning look to be below freezing. An unsettled weather pattern looks to setup towards the end of the week and next weekend with multiple rounds of rain showers possible.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland