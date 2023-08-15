 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

The Flood Watch continues for

* A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following areas,
Genesee, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Shiawassee, Washtenaw, and
Wayne.

* WHEN...through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may
occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Intervals of rainfall will persist across the region throughout
the day. Potential exists for rainfall to be heavy at times,
with some areas seeing repeated rounds of higher intensity rain.
Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches possible. Rainfall will
gradually taper off during the latter half of the afternoon.

- Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Showers gradually end

  • 0

Temperatures will hold in the 60s most of the afternoon with lots of clouds and lingering scattered rain showers. Clouds will start to break up this evening allowing for a little evening sun. The best chance to see temperatures making it up to or exceeding 70 will be across northern and western parts of the area where the sun comes out first. There will be a northeast breeze this afternoon. 

 
Tonight, skies fully clear out and winds lighten up. With all the rain we just received, there is plenty of moisture around so we'll look for patchy fog development overnight. Some communities may need a little extra time on the roads during the Wednesday morning drive to work due to the fog. It will be a cool start to the morning as well in the lower-50s.
 
After morning fog dissipates, we'll see plenty of sunshine for Wednesday along with a southwest wind that will drive temperatures up to around 80. By Thursday, though, a round of Showers and Thunderstorms is on the way. There is the potential for a stronger thunderstorm or two with the main hazard being isolated damaging wind gusts. Beyond this, a warming trend is due in over the weekend as temperatures climb into the 80s with increasing humidity. No rain is in the forecast for the weekend, so it looks like a good one to head out for late summer activities. 
 
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland