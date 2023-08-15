Showers gradually end

Temperatures will hold in the 60s most of the afternoon with lots of clouds and lingering scattered rain showers. Clouds will start to break up this evening allowing for a little evening sun. The best chance to see temperatures making it up to or exceeding 70 will be across northern and western parts of the area where the sun comes out first. There will be a northeast breeze this afternoon.
Tonight, skies fully clear out and winds lighten up. With all the rain we just received, there is plenty of moisture around so we'll look for patchy fog development overnight. Some communities may need a little extra time on the roads during the Wednesday morning drive to work due to the fog. It will be a cool start to the morning as well in the lower-50s.
After morning fog dissipates, we'll see plenty of sunshine for Wednesday along with a southwest wind that will drive temperatures up to around 80. By Thursday, though, a round of Showers and Thunderstorms is on the way. There is the potential for a stronger thunderstorm or two with the main hazard being isolated damaging wind gusts. Beyond this, a warming trend is due in over the weekend as temperatures climb into the 80s with increasing humidity. No rain is in the forecast for the weekend, so it looks like a good one to head out for late summer activities.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland