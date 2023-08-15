Showers gradually end

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following areas, Genesee, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Shiawassee, Washtenaw, and Wayne. * WHEN...through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Intervals of rainfall will persist across the region throughout the day. Potential exists for rainfall to be heavy at times, with some areas seeing repeated rounds of higher intensity rain. Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches possible. Rainfall will gradually taper off during the latter half of the afternoon. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&