Showers taper off overnight with dry weather to start the week

Some much needed rain has fallen across mid-Michigan, as well as cooler weather.
We'll see that rain gradually taper off overnight, leaving us with dry conditions and fine weather for the Monday morning commute.
Overnight, scattered rain comes to an end with lows around 50 degrees.
We'll see some patchy sunshine on Monday with dry conditions and below normal temperatures around 70 degrees.
Normal is now 77.
Additional showers are expected for both Tuesday and Thursday.
By the end of the week, temperatures return to around 80 degrees.