Skies will become Mostly Cloudy for the afternoon with highs in the lower-70s

We'll see some sunshine through the clouds this morning before mostly cloudy skies dominate this afternoon. North of U.S.-10, light rain showers will become possible after 4pm. Highs today are expected to reach the lower-70s areawide with a southwest wind between 5 and 10 mph.
Tonight, widely scattered light showers are possible under mostly cloudy skies. Look for lows to fall into the mid-50s.
On Sunday, scattered, mainly light rain is likely to continue all day, but it won't be a washout. It will be an on and off nature and some areas won't see a whole lot of rain. Rainfall totals of 0.05" to 0.25" are most likely, with perhaps an isolated higher amount also possible. Highs are anticipated to be cooler in the upper-60s with winds turning to the north between 5 and 10 mph.
As we begin a new work week, lingering light showers are possible in the thumb east of I-75 on Monday with some sunshine returning further west. Highs look to stay shy of 70 initially, but as the week progresses, we'll see a warming trend. Tuesday through Friday look dry with a mix of clouds and sun and highs climbing well up through the 70s. It will be some pleasant mid to late September weather. No heat or air conditioning required.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland