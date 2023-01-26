Slick roadways cause crashes around Mid-Michigan

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Emergency crews were busy Thursday evening responding to multiple accidents due to slick roadways.
Drivers say the snowy, wet roadways caught them off guard. Dawn Gornall was on her way back to Kentucky when she ended up in a ditch.
"It just started fishtailing and I lost control," said Gornall. "It was flurrying and I think it was black ice.'
Road crews were out salting area highways while first responders dashed from one call to another.
More winter weather is on its way. The Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team is tracking another round of snow for Friday and into the weekend.
Drivers are urged to use caution while out on the roadways and to slow down and allow for extra travel time.