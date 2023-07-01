Smoke and Storms

It's a warm and humid start to the day with some patchy fog and temperatures in the 60s. Temperatures should top out in the mid-80s this afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Tonight, we'll look for partly cloudy conditions with lows in the mid-60s. A thunderstorm will remain possible.
For Sunday, Showers and Thunderstorms are likely. Severe weather is not expected, but with slow-moving storms, locally heavy rainfall is possible. Underneath these storms 1-2"+ of rainfall may occur.
Monday and Tuesday for the 4th should be mainly dry with highs in the 80s to near 90. It will be hot and humid. Our next chance for storms comes late Wednesday into Thursday.
