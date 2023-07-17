Smokey Skies

We saw a quick round of rain early this morning. A swath of generally a quarter inch of rainfall occurred from Mount Pleasant eastward through the Great Lakes Bay Region, including Saginaw, Midland, and Bay City. The rest of the day will be dry with hazy/smokey sunshine. An Air Quality Alert continues throughout the day today. I'm anticipating us to spend the day back and forth between the "moderate" and "unhealthy for sensitive groups" ranges, before ultimately improving this evening into tonight. Look for highs in the upper-70s with low humidity. A west breeze will be noticeable at times as well between 10 and 15 mph with gusts closer to 20 mph.
Tonight, smoke moves out and mostly clear skies will allow us to drop all the way down into the mid-50s for overnight lows. Tuesday will be a nice day with a few afternoon clouds and highs in the upper-70s. Wednesday will warm into the lower-80s with a mix of clouds and sun.
Wednesday night and Thursday will likely bring a round of Showers and Thunderstorms. Low opportunity for a strong to severe storm, so we'll keep an eye on it. A shower may linger into Friday, but confidence is too low to include it officially in the forecast for now.
The upcoming weekend looks great currently with high temperatures generally near 80 with a mix of clouds and sun.
