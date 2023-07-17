 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Monday July 17th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
issued an Air Quality Action Day today, Monday July 17th, for
elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Air Quality Index (AQI)
levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI
Orange) range.

The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in west and central Canada continues
to move across the state with elevated levels of PM2.5 expected. The
Air Quality Index will likely increase into the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (Orange) range; however, hourly concentrations
reaching the Unhealthy (Red) level are possible.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at: http://www.deqmiair.org/

Smokey Skies

We saw a quick round of rain early this morning. A swath of generally a quarter inch of rainfall occurred from Mount Pleasant eastward through the Great Lakes Bay Region, including Saginaw, Midland, and Bay City. The rest of the day will be dry with hazy/smokey sunshine. An Air Quality Alert continues throughout the day today. I'm anticipating us to spend the day back and forth between the "moderate" and "unhealthy for sensitive groups" ranges, before ultimately improving this evening into tonight. Look for highs in the upper-70s with low humidity. A west breeze will be noticeable at times as well between 10 and 15 mph with gusts closer to 20 mph. 

 
Tonight, smoke moves out and mostly clear skies will allow us to drop all the way down into the mid-50s for overnight lows. Tuesday will be a nice day with a few afternoon clouds and highs in the upper-70s. Wednesday will warm into the lower-80s with a mix of clouds and sun. 
 
Wednesday night and Thursday will likely bring a round of Showers and Thunderstorms. Low opportunity for a strong to severe storm, so we'll keep an eye on it. A shower may linger into Friday, but confidence is too low to include it officially in the forecast for now. 
 
The upcoming weekend looks great currently with high temperatures generally near 80 with a mix of clouds and sun. 
 
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland

