Smokey Skies

Yesterday, Flint stayed dry all day, but Saginaw saw heavy rain with a measurement of 1.41 inches in less than 3 hours. Today will be mainly dry with an isolated shower or rumble of thunder possible this afternoon. Wildfire smoke is rolling in today, so air quality will deteriorate as the day goes on. It is expected to be "unhealthy for sensitive groups" with occasional hourly concentrations in the "unhealthy" category possible. Today's highs are forecast to be in the lower-80s with west-southwest winds between 10 and 20 mph along with a few gusts up to 25 mph.
Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy with the chance of a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Look for lows to fall to around 60.
For Monday, a dry day is anticipated under Partly to Mostly Sunny skies. Smoke should improve with decreasing levels of smoke pollutants in the air as the day goes on. Humidity will drop as well with highs in the upper-70s. A west breeze will still be noticeable at better than 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Tuesday and Wednesday both look to be Partly Sunny with highs in the upper-70s Tuesday and lower-80s Wednesday. Thursday brings in our next opportunity for scattered thunderstorms. We'll monitor for maybe a strong to severe storm threat.
I'll take you all the way into Friday and next weekend as well. Canadian high pressure should bring beautiful weather. It looks like we'll see sunshine all 3 days with comfortable temperatures generally near 80 with very low humidity levels.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland