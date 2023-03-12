Snow causing slick spots this morning

Light snow and flurries will be around this morning after a battle with some dry air. A few flurries may linger into the afternoon under an otherwise mostly cloudy sky. A few slick spots on the roads are possible this morning, but impacts look to be minor as highs will be above freezing this afternoon.
A Low Pressure center over Minnesota this morning will drop southeast through southern lower Michigan tomorrow morning bringing some light accumulations of snow. Portions of Genesee and Shiawassee counties could be involved in 1-3 inches of snow, although the higher end may miss just to our south and west. Elsewhere, scattered snow will be possible throughout the day with mainly 1 inch or less possible. Some slick roads will be possible during the morning, but the afternoon should be in mostly good shape, especially if salt trucks are out. It's Monday night as temperatures drop quite a bit towards the 20 degree mark, that any wet roads could freeze.
Tuesday and Wednesday feature sunshine with low-30s Tuesday and into the 40s on Wednesday. Rain will become possible late Thursday and last throughout St. Patrick's Day on Friday. It looks warm enough for all rain until Friday night and Saturday behind the cold front, when there may be a few snow showers.