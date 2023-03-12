Snow causing slick spots this morning

Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW LEADING TO SLICK SPOTS THIS MORNING... Light snow is ongoing across the area and is leading to some snow-covered roads this morning. The snow will begin to taper off over the next few hours, but temperatures in the mid to upper 20s will allow any untreated roads to remain slick. Drivers should be aware of variable road conditions and potential for slick spots through the morning, especially on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. Temperatures are forecast to rise above freezing around noon.