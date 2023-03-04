Snow Cleanup with sunshine this morning will give way to highs near 40 degrees

Snow has ended this morning. Highs will climb to near 40 degrees today and tomorrow so cleanup should be efficient. Roads are still snow covered this morning, but should be in better shape this afternoon. 5 to 5.5" in Flint and Lapeer are the highest snowfall reports in the ABC12 viewing area I have seen so far.
Our next weather system comes on Monday after a mainly dry weekend. A rain/snow mix is possible. It does not look as significant as the snow we saw this morning. Below normal temperatures look to persist into the upcoming week with highs in the 30s compared to normal in the 38-40 degree range.