 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Snow ends leaving just mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon

  • 0

We have snow showers moving moving through this morning. Most areas will pick up 1" or less, although northern parts of the area could see 1-2". Snow will end by noon, if not sooner, which will leave Mostly Cloudy skies for the afternoon. Look for highs in the mid-30s with a west breeze occasionally gusting up to 20 MPH. Tomorrow is the pick day of the weekend as we'll see lots of sunshine and highs warming into the lower-40s. 

 
The sunshine won't last long though as our next storm system arrives by Monday morning. A wintry mix is possible to begin with, but by Monday afternoon, it should turn to rain along I-69. Northern parts of the area could see a wintry mix and snow hold on longer and several inches of snow are possible north of the Bay. We'll keep a close eye on this all weekend to monitor any potential travel impacts Monday. 
 
Near to above normal temperatures continue much of next week with a few chances for rain and snow that we'll keep an eye on Wednesday through Friday. 

Recommended for you