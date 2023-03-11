Snow showers create slick roads Monday morning

We'll start the week with additional snow showers and flurries Monday.
Roads will become slick for the morning commute.
Minor accumulations around an inch or two are likely through Tuesday morning.
Afternoon temperatures will struggle into the low 30s, about 10 degrees below normal.
Clouds will slowly erode on Tuesday with highs in the low 30s.
With lots of sunshine on Wednesday, look for highs in the low 40s.
Some rain showers are expected late Thursday night.
Rain is likely at this time for St. Patrick's Day on Friday, along with milder temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.