Snowfall could affect travel around Mid-Michigan on Wednesday

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Mid-Michigan will receive a glancing blow from a winter storm on Wednesday, likely leading to some accumulating snow and a difficult day of travel.

The Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team has declared an Alert Day for all of Mid-Michigan on Wednesday. Meteorologists say the winter storm system will brush the southern Lower Peninsula beginning Wednesday morning.

Light snowfall likely will begin around 8 a.m. along and south of the I-69 corridor. The snow will increase in coverage and intensity heading into the afternoon.

Snowfall will continue through Wednesday evening, but should taper off Wednesday night.

Brisk winds will result in some blowing snow, which could decrease visibility for drivers. Travel conditions could be difficult around Mid-Michigan for much of the day on Wednesday.

As of Monday evening, it appears the track of the storm will keep the heaviest snow south of Mid-Michigan.

The southern parts of Mid-Michigan will have the highest snowfall totals of about 2 to 4 inches through Wednesday night. For the Great Lakes Bay Region and points north, totals will be a bit less at about 1 to 3 inches.

The storm is still developing, so the forecast could change as it moves closer. Stay with ABC12 News and the Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team for updates this week.