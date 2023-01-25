Snowy weather brings relief to crews: 'We call it white gold'

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – The unusually mild winter has brought a lot of trouble for seasonal businesses.
A lot of businesses rely on snow during this time of year, and so far the snow storm on Wednesday is only the second or third big snow event they’ve seen this season.
Jay Sheppard, owner of Jay’s Lawn Care and Snow Services in Flint, said that he needs consistent snow to turn a profit and pay business expenses.
"If it keeps declining, we're gonna have to figure out a different venture to add to this company," said Sheppard. "Our bills don’t stop. Our expenses don’t stop."
Each job can net the business anywhere between $900 and $2,000. The snow on Wednesday has taken some weight off of Sheppard and his crew’s shoulders.
"If no snow's on the ground and the grass isn't growing, we're not really doing too much," said Sheppard. "We call it white gold."