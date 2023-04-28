Soggy weather continues through the weekend

It's been a wet day across the southern and eastern parts of mid-Michigan.
That rain will gradually move north and to the west tonight into Saturday.
Temperatures will stay mild, in the mid to upper 40s overnight, with afternoon highs to start the weekend in the low 60s, due to a southwest wind.
Any morning showers will end, leaving us with dry but cloudy weather for much of the day.
Evening rain returns ahead of a cold front.
Sunday brings additional showers and colder weather in the upper 40s low 50s.
Monday will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 40s.
Some flakes of snow may mix in with spotty showers.
Additional showers continue for Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
We'll dry out toward the end of the week, with a bit more sunshine and highs returning to the low to mid 60s.