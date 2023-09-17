Some lingering drizzle, but a mainly dry start to the work week

Most of us experienced plenty of dry time today with clouds dominating mid-Michigan. Along and south of I-69, a few very slow-moving showers and thunderstorms popped up and dropped some locally heavy rainfall. East of Fenton to near and just north of Holly over 1 inch of rain was observed as estimated by radar. Elsewhere across northern parts of the area, we are seeing some sunshine mixing in with the clouds this evening. As we progress through the night, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies with low temperatures falling into the upper-40s and lower-50s.
On Monday, Partly to Mostly Cloudy skies are expected. East of I-75 in the thumb, a few light showers are possible, but much of the day should be on the drier side. Highs should make a move into the middle and upper-60s to begin the work week.
On Tuesday, we'll anticipate a mixture of clouds and sun with highs near 70. A warm front will move through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, which will result in a good bit of cloud cover for the middle of the week. Perhaps a stray shower may develop along the front, but favoring dry conditions for right now. The main takeaway behind this warm front will be the warmer temperatures that are set to arrive for the middle and end of the week. Highs are likely to reach the mid to upper-70s Wednesday through Friday. But the warmth doesn't stop there! Next weekend is looking dry at this time with a sun and cloud mixture while temperatures continue to be warm in the mid-70s. The first day of fall is Saturday, but it won't quite feel like it just yet. A very nice stretch of late September weather, no doubt!
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland