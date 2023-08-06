Some rain continues into Monday with cooler than normal temperatures

Heavier rain has fallen across the Great Lakes Bay Region, with lighter amounts for the Thumb and Flint area.
Saginaw has picked up more than an inch so far today.
Mount Pleasant, about three quarters of an inch.
Flint has seen around a quarter of an inch with more to come.
The National Weather Service has a Flood Advisory for urban and small stream flooding into Monday afternoon for the Great Lakes Bay Region.
Rain north, and showers south will continue tonight.
Some additional accumulation of an inch is possible north.
Lows will dip down to the low 60s.
Showers linger into Monday morning, with drier weather later in the day.
Clouds will help keep afternoon highs from the upper 60s to low 70s.
A few breaks in the overcast can be expected after dinner.
Tuesday will be a brighter day with highs back into the low 80s.
There's a chance of late evening rain Wednesday that could last into Thursday morning.
A few thunderstorms could rumble as well.