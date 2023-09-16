Some showers will be scattered about on Sunday

We were able to enjoy a dry Saturday with some filtered sunshine across mid-Michigan as temperatures topped out in the lower-70s. Our normal high is 73 for this time of year so we were pretty close to what we would expect for mid-September. This being said, cloud cover has been thickening up throughout the day, which is a sign of some changes coming our way for Sunday.
We won't finish the weekend completely dry. We'll have some scattered, generally light showers moving in tonight and these will continue on and off throughout the day Sunday. There will certainly be dry time in between some showers and there will likely be a handful of locations that don't end up measuring very much rain at all. As we head through the late afternoon and early evening, though, we may have a couple of moderate downpours of rain focused across southern parts of the area, mainly along I-69. There is even a chance of a rumble of thunder or two. It's a lower-end chance and nothing strong is expected, but it's something we'll certainly keep our eyes on. A couple localized locations could receive more than a quarter inch of rain if we get a brief, isolated downpour.
By Monday, clouds will linger and a light shower or patchy drizzle may still be around, especially in the thumb region and east of I-75. We should sneak in a little bit of sunshine as well. Tuesday all the way through next Saturday is looking like a very nice dry stretch of weather with a mix of clouds and sun just about every day. Temperatures will be warming a little bit above normal as well. We'll look for highs near 70 on Tuesday then in the mid to upper-70 for the remainder of the week.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland