Spotty morning snow showers & flurries with colder weather

Today will be a blustery and cold day with morning flurries.
The Thumb could see an inch or two of snow from lake effect snow squalls.
An Alert Day is in effect for the Thumb.
Temperatures will hold steady in the mid to upper 20s with a gusty north wind, making it feel like it's in the teens.
Clouds will break up late today and tonight with lows in the mid to upper teens.
We'll see lots of sunshine Saturday with highs from the upper 20s to low 30s, and a lighter northwest breeze.
Clouds will return on Sunday with highs near 40 degrees.
Rain returns to start next week with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.