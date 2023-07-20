Storm Tracker 12 Alert Day: Severe weather possible Thursday

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Keep an eye to the sky and an ear to the Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team for the possibility of severe weather across Mid-Michigan on Thursday.
Severe thunderstorms are possible for the late afternoon and early evening hours ahead of a cold front pushing into the region.
The Storm Tracker 12 Weather Team has issued an Alert Day for the potential of large hail exceeding 1 inch in diameter and damaging wind gusts above 60 mph when the storms move through.
There's a very small chance of an isolated weak tornado developing from the storms, as well.
The National Weather Service has placed most of the Lower Peninsula, including all of Mid-Michigan, under a slight risk for severe weather on Thursday. That is the second highest of five risk levels.
An area covering the southern and eastern parts of Genesee County, along with most of Lapeer County, is classified as enhanced risk of severe weather. That is the third highest of five risk levels.
High temperatures will reach the low 80s on Thursday afternoon before thunderstorms begin reach the U.S. 127 corridor around 1 to 2 p.m. The storms will race across Michigan and move away by 6 p.m.
A cold front behind the storms will change winds to the northwest, ushering slightly lower temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s for Friday. Clouds will decrease on Friday and bring lots of sunshine for Saturday.
The next chance of rain and scattered thunderstorms for Mid-Michigan comes on Sunday.