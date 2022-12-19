Storm Tracker 12 team watching significant winter storm for Christmas weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Travel in the days leading to Christmas could be tricky around Mid-Michigan.
The Storm Tracker 12 team is watching a significant winter storm developing in the western United States. ABC12 meteorologists have already declared Alert Days for Thursday and Friday as the system strengthens.
While it is too soon to determine just how much snow we will ultimately see, it is likely that travel conditions across the region will become very difficult starting late Thursday.
Into the holiday weekend, conditions will become windy and sharply colder as the storm system moves across the state. A mix of snow and strong winds Friday and Saturday will lead to greatly reduced visibility for travelers.
Cold air will remain in place for the remainder of Christmas weekend. High temperatures will be mainly in the teens for Saturday and Sunday in Mid-Michigan, with wind chill values much lower.
The Flint and Saginaw areas haven't seen a white Christmas with over 3 inches of snow on the ground since 2017. That appears likely to change this year, thanks to the incoming storm system.