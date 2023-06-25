Strong to severe storms are expected into the evening hours

An ALERT DAY is in effect into the evening hours.
It's a hot and humid afternoon across mid-Michigan.
We are waiting for a line of thunderstorms, some severe, to push through mid-Michigan between about 4pm - 9pm this afternoon and evening.
These fast moving storms ahead of a potent cold front are capable of hail up to 1.75" in diameter and damaging wind gusts between 60-70 mph.
A small spin-up tornado along the front edge of these storms are also possible.
Be prepared to take shelter indoors, preferably a basement in the event of threatening weather.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is currently posted for the 127 corridor and western parts of the Lower Peninsula until 7pm.
Additional watches farther east may be added later this afternoon as warranted.
Overnight, some scattered showers will linger with lows in the lower 60s.
We start the week off with some additional rain and isolated thundershowers, along with cooler lower 70s.
Tuesday brings some showers off and on with highs only in the mid to upper 60s.
Drier weather is expected for Wednesday and Thursday, with more sunshine and pleasant temperatures in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday, and warmer low 80s Thursday.
Rain chances increase a bit over the holiday weekend, but it won't be a total wash-out.
