Strong to Severe Storms This Afternoon

9AM Update: Today is now an ALERT day for severe thunderstorm potential this afternoon and evening. We have a Slight risk for severe weather in Flint, Saginaw, and Midland. Elsewhere, the Marginal risk has been expanded across the entire ABC12 viewing area. Isolated to scattered damaging winds and large hail will be possible. An isolated, brief tornado can't be ruled out.

It's a warm start to the morning with temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Partly to Mostly Cloudy skies will be around this morning before Showers and Thunderstorms develop the deeper we progress into the afternoon. Some of these storms during the afternoon and evening could be strong to locally severe with strong wind gusts and some hail. High temperatures will be warm and muggy in the 80s.

 
Tonight, Showers remain likely with some thunder possible. Any threat for strong to severe storms ends after 9pm. Lows will fall into the lower-60s.
 
Much needed rain continues Monday and Tuesday. It's not going to continuously rain the whole time, but it will be frequent. Highs will cool into the low to mid-70s with the rain. We'll dry out for Wednesday and Thursday before bringing back some rain chances Friday and Saturday.
 
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland

