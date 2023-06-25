Strong to Severe Storms This Afternoon

9AM Update: Today is now an ALERT day for severe thunderstorm potential this afternoon and evening. We have a Slight risk for severe weather in Flint, Saginaw, and Midland. Elsewhere, the Marginal risk has been expanded across the entire ABC12 viewing area. Isolated to scattered damaging winds and large hail will be possible. An isolated, brief tornado can't be ruled out.
It's a warm start to the morning with temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Partly to Mostly Cloudy skies will be around this morning before Showers and Thunderstorms develop the deeper we progress into the afternoon. Some of these storms during the afternoon and evening could be strong to locally severe with strong wind gusts and some hail. High temperatures will be warm and muggy in the 80s.