Summer-like heat may topple a few more records today and tomorrow

Saginaw set a record high of 82 Thursday, breaking a long-standing record of 81 set back in 1941.
Although Flint also hit 82, no records were set.
Look for another sun-filled day today with highs in the low 80s.
Record temperatures are possible again through Saturday with dry weather and lots of sunshine.
You won't need your umbrella until Sunday when some rain and a few thunderstorms are expected, mainly during the late afternoon and evening.
Temperatures will once again be well above normal in the low to mid 70s.
Our wind speeds will pick up and become a bit gusty up to 30 mph.
Behind a potent cold front on Monday, showers and snow showers will dot the sky as afternoon temperatures sag into the low 40s.
However, the extra chilly weather won't last long.
We'll be back into the low 60s by mid-week with some sunshine.