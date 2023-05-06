Sunday morning rain and a few thunderstorms expected

Some sunshine today allowed temperatures to shoot up into the 60s to low 70s.
It was mainly a dry day, with just a few showers around and north of the Great Lakes Bay Region.
Keep your umbrella around as showers and thunderstorms push in Sunday morning.
Some of the rain could be briefly heavy at times, causing puddling and ponding on the roads.
By Sunday afternoon, we'll see some sunshine.
Temperatures will top out in the 60s north to low 70s south.
Slightly cooler weather returns for the start of next week.
A few showers could pop up Tuesday.
After that, we'll see lots of sunshine beginning Wednesday with much warmer weather to end the week.