Sunny and Dry

We are 3.86 inches below normal rainfall since May 1st in Flint. In Saginaw, we are 4.02 inches below normal since May 1st as well. There is no rain in the entire 7-day forecast. I do see rain chances next weekend and early the following week. In the meantime, though, we are in a moderate drought, and that will not change all week.
Today will be sunny after a little patchy morning fog with highs near 80. Tomorrow will be in the mid-80s with sunshine. We stay in the mid to upper-80s all week under sunny to mostly sunny skies. Some locations could touch 90.
This is not a major heatwave. It will get somewhat hot during the afternoons, but humidity will remain low overall. Overnight lows will be in the 50s most of the time, so we get good relief at night.