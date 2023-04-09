Sunny and Warm Easter Sunday

Happy Easter!
Some Fog has developed across northern parts of the area this morning. This is as a result of calm winds and some extra moisture in the air as snow melts across northern lower Michigan. The fog will burn off after sunrise as morning temperatures in the lower-30s warm into the low to mid-60s this afternoon. A great day to get outside and enjoy Easter!
A few clouds will drift through at times Monday and Tuesday, but that will be the worst of it. Highs in the mid-60s Monday and lower-70s Tuesday as we stay dry. Sunshine is back Wednesday through Friday with highs in the upper-70s to near 80. On Saturday, we'll call it Partly Sunny with highs still in the 70s.
As far as River Flooding, the Saginaw River has crested and is falling. The Flood Warning is set to expire at 10:30am this morning. A dry weather week will be good for seeing these river levels fall back down to near normal levels and below flood stages.
-Meteorologists Isaac Cleland