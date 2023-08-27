Sunny & Cool Sunday

We are starting off the day under clear skies with temperatures in the mid-40s north to lower-50s south. We are looking at a lot of sun for the day ahead with highs mainly in the upper-60s to lower-70s.
Tonight, skies will be mostly clear with areas of fog developing after midnight. A few extra minutes may be needed heading out the door to work or school. Lows will fall into the mid to upper-40s. Monday afternoon will feature abundant sunshine with highs in the mid-70s and not much wind at all to speak of.
Our single chance for rain this upcoming week is Tuesday. Some thunder is possible, but severe weather is NOT expected. This will be a cold front, though, which means highs on Wednesday have a good chance of coming up short of 70° despite plenty of afternoon sun. Since high pressure sets up over the top of us Wednesday night and we didn't get very warm to begin with, lows should plummet well down through the 40s waking up Thursday morning. A warming trend back above 80 degrees looks to be the case as we head into Labor Day Weekend. Keeping Thursday through Saturday dry for now. There is some indication that some rain/storm chances may be needed for parts of the holiday weekend, but details are unclear at this time.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland