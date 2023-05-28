Sunny, dry, and very warm

Highs reached the lower-80s with full sunshine today. Tonight, mostly clear skies will continue and we will cool off rather quickly with lows down into the 46 to 51 degree range. On Memorial Day, sunny skies are expected again with afternoon highs reaching 82 to 87 degrees. An east-northeast wind will keep areas closer to Lake Huron cooler in the 60s and 70s.
Heat builds for the middle of the week with highs in the upper-80s and perhaps a few lower-90s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. We stay dry under Mostly Sunny skies.
Next weekend looks dry still also as we begin the month of June. I have the 7-day this evening showing highs down closer to 80 by then, but there are signs that may be too cool. Upper-80s may persist, so definitely a very warm to hot stretch of weather ahead of us.