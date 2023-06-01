 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert now in effect today through Friday June 2nd...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared today and Friday June 2nd to be an action day for elevated
levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Shiawassee...Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...
Macomb...Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and
using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include biking to
work, delaying or combining errands and using water based paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Sunny, hot and a bit humid weather continues

  • 0

Temperatures are already into the mid 80s and we'll push 90 degrees later this afternoon.

Keep in mind normal is 74 this time of year, so we're about 15 degrees above normal but no records in sight as the old records for both Flint and Saginaw for June 1st were 104 degrees set back in 1934.

Overnight lows will dip into the mid to upper 50s.

Expect more sunshine with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s Friday.

Over the weekend, just a few clouds with highs on Saturday in the mid to upper 80s and around 80 degrees Sunday.

A "back-door" cold front on Monday may kick up a stray shower or two with cooler upper 70s.

Mid-week temperatures will be more comfortable with low to mid 70s and lots of sunshine.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you