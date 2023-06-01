Sunny, hot and a bit humid weather continues

Temperatures are already into the mid 80s and we'll push 90 degrees later this afternoon.
Keep in mind normal is 74 this time of year, so we're about 15 degrees above normal but no records in sight as the old records for both Flint and Saginaw for June 1st were 104 degrees set back in 1934.
Overnight lows will dip into the mid to upper 50s.
Expect more sunshine with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s Friday.
Over the weekend, just a few clouds with highs on Saturday in the mid to upper 80s and around 80 degrees Sunday.
A "back-door" cold front on Monday may kick up a stray shower or two with cooler upper 70s.
Mid-week temperatures will be more comfortable with low to mid 70s and lots of sunshine.