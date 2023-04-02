Sunny start, then more clouds to end our Sunday

*Severe Thunderstorms Possible Mid-Week*
There are some River Flood Warnings today as several rivers in the area will crest today before retreating tomorrow. Temperatures this morning are more than 20 degrees cooler than yesterday morning as we start in the 20s. You will likely need to scrape your windshield if you were parked outside overnight. Sunshine this morning will give way to increasing clouds with highs in the upper-40s to near 50.
The work week starts off with more clouds than sun, but highs will close in on 60 for Monday. Rain is probable Monday night, especially for southern portions of the area, but not limited to that area. Tuesday will be dry on the cold side of a warm front with highs in the 40s to perhaps lower-50s at best along I-69.
Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon is a timeframe we need to watch closely. Showers and Thunderstorms are likely and some could be severe. The Storm Prediction Center already has us in a Day 4 15% Slight risk for Wednesday morning and afternoon. Highs will also be well into the 60s if not lower-70s on Wednesday.
The end of the week cools down and quiets down with sunshine through Saturday. Temperatures rather pleasant for this time of year.
-Meteorologist Isaac Cleland