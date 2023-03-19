Sunshine and Breezy End to the Weekend

Skies have turned Mostly Clear with the exception of some clouds in the thumb and north of the Great Lakes Bay Region. Some back roads may be slick after yesterday's snow and temperatures near 20 this morning, but most main roads should be in good shape. Sunshine and highs approaching the 40 degree mark this afternoon will allow for improving conditions today. On Monday, cloud cover will increase throughout the day, but temperatures will do even better climbing into the upper-40s. It stays breezy both today and tomorrow.
Monday evening there may be a passing rain or snow shower, but nothing significant at all. Tuesday sees Partly Sunny skies with 50s along I-69 and 40s near Saginaw. There may be some rain or snow north of the Great Lakes Bay Region as a front will have our area split. The second half of the week looks to see on and off rain showers. I also don't think snow chances are gone for the season yet as later Friday or early Saturday features at least the chance for some flakes.