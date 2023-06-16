Sunshine and hotter weather well into next week

We kicked off our weekend with sunshine and comfortable temperatures up to 80 degrees.
Unusually dry to moderate drought conditions continue with rainfall lagging up to 4" since May 1st.
Sunny and hotter weather moves in beginning Sunday and lasts through the end of next week.
Look for clear skies overnight with lows in the low 50s.
We'll see full sunshine for Father's Day with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Sunny and hot weather continues with upper 80s to 90 degrees through Thursday.
Some extra clouds head toward mid-Michigan Friday.
There is a chance for rain and a few thunderstorms next Saturday.