Sunshine and pleasant temperatures heading into the holiday weekend

It was a very cold start to our Friday.
Temperatures dipped into the upper 20s to low 30s across parts of mid-Michigan.
This is the last of the extra cold weather.
As we head into the Memorial Day holiday weekend, look for lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.
An easterly wind will keep lakefront communities a bit cooler.
The holiday weekend starts with more sun and afternoon temperatures in the mid 70s.
We'll make a run at 80 degrees on Sunday and low 80s for Memorial Day.
There's little chance for any rain until at the earliest, the end of next week.
We'll also have a chance of our first 90 degree day of the year.